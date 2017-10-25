West Virginia Book Festival adapts to Civic Center construction

Book lovers will notice some changes when they visit the annual West Virginia Book Festival this year.

That is because event organizers are having to adapt to the construction currently underway at the Charleston Civic Center.

Terry Wooten with the Kanawha County Public Library said the Festival Marketplace and the Used Book Sale have been scaled back just slightly because of space.

Organizers say overall the event will be very similar to years past.

"We are going to have signage to help people find their way," Wooten said. "We are also going to have some volunteers that are going to be located throughout the Civic Center that can help people find their way."

Wooten suggested people head to the Book Festival website for more details. All festival events are free and open to the public.