Deputies: Man drove golf cart while drunk, flipped it over

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a golf cart while drunk and crashed it into a fence.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Valenzuela was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated drunken driving following reports of the golf cart accident outside of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

According to deputies, Valenzuela drove the golf cart with three passengers on board when he lost control of it. Deputies say the cart slammed into a fence and flipped over.

Authorities say one passenger was taken to a Las Cruces-area hospital with a serious leg injury.

Valenzuela reportedly admitted to deputies that he had been drinking earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old is being held without bail. It was not known if he had an attorney.