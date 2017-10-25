One Man Injured After Shooting in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Man Injured After Shooting in Charleston

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston Wednesday evening. 

The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Stuart Street at just after 6 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the victim was shot in the arm. Dispatchers do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening.

It is not clear what caused the shooting at this time.

Charleston Police is investigating the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

