One Man Injured After Shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Stuart Street at just after 6 p.m. According to dispatchers, the victim was shot in the arm. Dispatchers do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening. It is not clear what caused the shooting at this time. Charleston Police is investigating the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

