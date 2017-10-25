Freeze and Frost Warnings Wednesday Night Across WV KY OH - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Freeze and Frost Warnings Across Region Wednesday Night, More Cold Air On Weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning.

The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight.  Cloth covers are better than plastic but plastic is fine as long as it is removed rapidly before mid morning when the sun's rays can turn the plastic into a greenhouse instead. 

Morning commuters should expect some patches of fog and possibly some freezing fog in the high mountains of West Virginia.

Pockets of the area in sheltered valleys north of Interstate 64 could drop as cold as about 30 degrees.  Temperatures will recover nicely on Thursday afternoon into the upper 50s according to the Stormtracker 13 forecast.

Despite a rapid warm up on Friday, soaking rain is called for on Saturday followed by much colder air and highs in the 40s on Sunday.  Football fans going to home games at WVU and Marshall should take rain ponchos.

Early Monday before the sun comes up, snow could fly once again in areas above 3,000 feet in elevation with only light accumulations possible.

More can be found at TriStateUpdate.com/weather for the newest weather info 24/7. 

