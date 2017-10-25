Woman accused of beating, starving foster child

CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...
Fats Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.
Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
