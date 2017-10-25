Multiple Crews Responding To A Structure Fire In Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple Crews Responding To A Structure Fire In Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County.

The fire broke out in the 200 Block of 4th St. in Jefferson.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night.

Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.

No injuries have been reported according to dispatchers with Metro 911.

We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

