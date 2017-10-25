Multiple Crews Responding To A Structure Fire In Kanawha County

Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.

Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Stuart Street at just after 6 p.m. According to dispatchers, the victim was shot in the arm. Dispatchers do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening. It is not clear what caused the shooting at this time. Charleston Police is investigating the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.