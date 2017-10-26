Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
A brother of the Las Vegas shooter was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
A brother of the Las Vegas shooter was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in Kentucky.
The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in Kentucky.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
An Ohio middle school teacher has been found stabbed to death in her home.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Stay with 13 News for updates.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.