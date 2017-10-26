State Police Identify Lincoln County Man Fatally Struck by Garba - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State Police Identify Lincoln County Man Fatally Struck by Garbage Truck

By Merrily McAuliffe, Anchor
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the incident happened shortly after 5 AM on October 26th, 2017, along Upper Mud River Road. 

Troopers say 37-year-old Jeremy Lovejoy was hit and died at the scene.

WVSP says that Lovejoy was laying in the roadway, and investigators are waiting for a toxicology report.

State Police in Hamlin is handling the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

