One-year-old girl dies from accidental exposure to elephant tranquilizer carfentanil

West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans. The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Police say a Jefferson County special needs student has been sexually assaulted at school.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
