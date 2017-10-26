Mother indicted for severing umbilical cord; killing child

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY - A Van Lear woman has been indicted for the murder of her newborn child.

According to a court document, Amanda Meade allegedly severed her newborn baby's umbilical cord with scissors after the infant was born in her home.

The baby died shortly after.

Meade now faces 20-50 years if convicted.

She's currently being held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center where her bail is set at $50,000.

