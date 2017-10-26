Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Searching for Breaking & Enterin - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Searching for Breaking & Entering Suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who stole copper from a local business.

According to a release, the pictured suspect stole copper wire and damaged property at Rumble Concrete in Diamond.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning on October 22nd, 2017.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, you're asked to call the KCSD at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip through email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.