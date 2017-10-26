Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Searching for Breaking & Entering Suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

Hope Graciano

FARMINGTON, NM (KRQE) – A New Mexico foster mom has been arrested in an especially horrendous case of child abuse. Hope Graciano is accused of beating an 11-year-old foster child with a bed frame because he didn’t get a math question right. The boy was left with a skull fracture, and two black eyes so swollen he couldn’t even see out of them. Police discovered the abuse after Graciano took the boy to the hospital. They say while there, he mouthed to an officer...