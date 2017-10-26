Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Searching for Breaking & Entering Suspect

According to a release, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who stole copper from a local business.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
A brother of the Las Vegas shooter was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in Kentucky.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Police say a Jefferson County special needs student has been sexually assaulted at school.
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in Ohio.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
