Crane Accident Temporarily Closes Dam on Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Belleville Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Belleville, W.Va., was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a crane accident dropped the boom of the crane across the middle wall of the lock chambers and the auxiliary chamber.

According to a release, there were no injuries in the incident, and no materials were spilled into the water.

The crane, which was conducting maintenance on the main chamber, had a mechanical failure and the boom of the crane fell. A tow with empty barges was in the auxiliary chamber and was pinned in place under the fallen crane. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

Recovery equipment was moved into place Wednesday, and the recovery operation began. Crews have been working today to remove the boom, and the auxiliary chamber was cleared of all barges by 2 p.m. today.

Upon removal of portions of the boom from the middle wall, the recovery equipment will be cleared and the auxiliary chamber will then be re-opened for traffic. Officials estimate the auxiliary lock will re-open today at 10 p.m.

The main lock chamber at Belleville will remain closed for repairs.