Crane Accident Temporarily Closes Dam on Ohio River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crane Accident Temporarily Closes Dam on Ohio River

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Belleville Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Belleville, W.Va., was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a crane accident dropped the boom of the crane across the middle wall of the lock chambers and the auxiliary chamber.

According to a release, there were no injuries in the incident, and no materials were spilled into the water. 

The crane, which was conducting maintenance on the main chamber, had a mechanical failure and the boom of the crane fell. A tow with empty barges was in the auxiliary chamber and was pinned in place under the fallen crane. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

Recovery equipment was moved into place Wednesday, and the recovery operation began. Crews have been working today to remove the boom, and the auxiliary chamber was cleared of all barges by 2 p.m. today.

Upon removal of portions of the boom from the middle wall, the recovery equipment will be cleared and the auxiliary chamber will then be re-opened for traffic. Officials estimate the auxiliary lock will re-open today at 10 p.m.

The main lock chamber at Belleville will remain closed for repairs.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Crane Accident Temporarily Closes Dam on Ohio River

    Crane Accident Temporarily Closes Dam on Ohio River

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-10-26 19:36:52 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Belleville Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Belleville, W.Va., was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a crane accident dropped the boom of the crane across the middle wall of the lock chambers and the auxiliary chamber. According to a release, there were no injuries in the incident, and no materials were spilled into the water.  The crane, which was conducting maintenance on the main chamber, had a mechanical failure and the boom of the crane...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Belleville Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Belleville, W.Va., was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a crane accident dropped the boom of the crane across the middle wall of the lock chambers and the auxiliary chamber. According to a release, there were no injuries in the incident, and no materials were spilled into the water.  The crane, which was conducting maintenance on the main chamber, had a mechanical failure and the boom of the crane...

  • Company ordered to detail burned Parkerburg warehouse inventory

    Company ordered to detail burned Parkerburg warehouse inventory

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:51:42 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.

    West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.

  • One-year-old girl dies from accidental exposure to elephant tranquilizer carfentanil

    One-year-old girl dies from accidental exposure to elephant tranquilizer carfentanil

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:58:36 GMT

    A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.

    A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.