10-year-old leads police, state troopers on high-speed chase - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

10-year-old leads police, state troopers on high-speed chase

Posted: Updated:

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old Ohio boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when troopers boxed him in along the Ohio Turnpike.

Police say it's the second time in the last two weeks the boy has gone on joyrides.

The car was taken Thursday morning in Cleveland. The Highway Patrol says Westlake police began the pursuit on Interstate 90 west of Cleveland and that the boy then drove at speeds reaching 100 mph on the turnpike.

Patrol Sgt. Tim Hoffman says the boy finally drove onto a grassy berm at a slow speed to avoid stop sticks, which allowed a trooper to nudge the vehicle with his cruiser into a mile post sign and another to block him from re-entering the roadway.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:29:54 GMT

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

  • Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:07 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-10-26 18:37:54 GMT

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.