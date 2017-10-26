Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio 13-month-old shows up in Pitts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio 13-month-old shows up in Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police say a man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was seen at a Sheetz store late Wednesday afternoon. He left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut (KAW'-nee-awt), northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto.

Police in Pittsburgh are asking the public to reach out if they saw him Wednesday.

