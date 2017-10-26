Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County.

According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston.

A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times.

New Boston Police Officers were dispatched to the area and it was found that a female was laying on a riverbank shore.

New Boston Captain Bob Deerfield was able to climb down the 30 foot drop off to where the woman was. The woman was identified as Julia Call, 40, of New Boston.

She was able to tell Capt. Deerfield that she walked over to the river on Monday morning. She fell down the 30 foot incline and landed on the riverbank and she had been there since early Monday morning.

She had some injuries but was not hurt seriously according to the release.

New Boston Police requested assistance from the Portsmouth Ambulance Service and New Boston Fire Department and the Portsmouth Fire Department which dispatched a rescue truck to the scene.

Firefighters from NBFD and PFD and EMTs from Portsmouth Ambulance were able to climb down with a stokes rescue basket and was able to load the woman into the basket, and Portsmouth Fire Rescue used a wrench system attached to their Rescue truck, and was able to pull the woman back up the bank. From there, the woman was loaded into a ambulance and transported to SOMC for treatment and observation.

The New Boston Police Department would like to thank Portsmouth Ambulance and the New Boston Fire and Portsmouth Fire Departments for the help and assistance.

