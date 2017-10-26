What Are GARVEE Road Bonds; How Do They Help West Virginia?

Before long, you will be seeing even more construction on West Virginia roads, highways and bridges. This is the day the state closed the sale on so-called GARVEE bonds. They will provide another $260 million dollars for road projects, to be paid back on the low rate of 2-point-1 percent.

"But, that allows us to get to a lot of projects that we couldn't get to otherwise. There's things like interstate reconstruction projects or some significant bridges. We've got 31 projects. I think 13 of them are Interstate reconstruction and 18 are some significant bridges," said Secretary Tom Smith, WV Department of Transportation.

Since GARVEE bonds involve federal dollars, the West Virginia Jobs Act that mandates local hiring does not apply. However most of the winning road bids come from West Virginia companies, and they will have to honor a federal law with a prevailing wage.

"It basically says, go see what the wages that are paid in that area, and make sure those are in the contracts, so that you are not faced with unfair, low-wage, imported labor competition," said Steve White, of the Affiliated Construction Trades union.

The state will also be saving money, with interest rates on the bonds, just over two-percent.

"We're financing at 2-point-1 percent. With an inflation rate of over four percent to build roads, we are coming out way ahead on this," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

All this should translate to thousands of new road jobs.

"While the projects from these GARVEE bond sales will begin fairly soon, the projects from the Road Bond Referendum - that $1.6 billion dollars - those will begin next year," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.