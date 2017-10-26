Man hiding from police calls for help after getting stuck

Authorities say a man who was hiding from police and fled arrest had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.
A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a golf cart while drunk and crashed it into a fence.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
