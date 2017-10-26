Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.

The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor.

Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.

Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.

USA Today reported about the Corn Pops complaint earlier.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

    Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

    Thursday, October 26 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-10-26 23:30:13 GMT
    BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive. The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor. Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cere...
    BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive. The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor. Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cere...

  • Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote

    Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-10-26 18:25:04 GMT

    A puppy that collapsed after ingesting some sort of opioid survived after being given several doses of naloxone.

    A puppy that collapsed after ingesting some sort of opioid survived after being given several doses of naloxone.

  • How to Get a FREE Taco From Taco Bell After Stolen Base In World Series

    How to Get a FREE Taco From Taco Bell After Stolen Base In World Series

    Thursday, October 26 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-10-26 17:13:32 GMT

    You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! That’s right , you can score a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell.

    You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! That’s right , you can score a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.