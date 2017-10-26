More News More>>

Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive. The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is "teaching kids racism" because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor. Within hours of Ahmed's tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cere...

Freeze and Frost Warnings Across Region Wednesday Night, More Cold Air On Weekend StormTracker 13 CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...

Officer takes child to McDonald's on birthday after no one picked them up from school GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA) – A Wisconsin police officer went beyond the call of duty to give a child's birthday a happy ending. The Green Bay Police Department said Officer Darryl Robinson was called to a local elementary school on Monday when a child hadn't been picked up from school. The child's parent is incarcerated and the school couldn't get a hold of anyone else in his family to come get him. When the officer learned it was the child's bi...

Woman accused of beating, starving foster child Hope Graciano FARMINGTON, NM (KRQE) – A New Mexico foster mom has been arrested in an especially horrendous case of child abuse. Hope Graciano is accused of beating an 11-year-old foster child with a bed frame because he didn't get a math question right. The boy was left with a skull fracture, and two black eyes so swollen he couldn't even see out of them. Police discovered the abuse after Graciano took the boy to the hospital. They say while there, he mouthed to an officer...

Over 100 New Jobs Coming to Huntington HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Over 100 jobs are coming to Huntington, WV. According to a release from GC Services, the company's location in Huntington is creating over 100 additional jobs thank to booming business. GC Services in Huntington has been an employer in that area since 1998 and currently employees over 400 full-time financial services and customer service associates. Adding over 100 new employees, GC Services is thrilled to expand its very successful team in Huntington,...