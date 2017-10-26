Proposal to divide California into three states advances

A puppy that collapsed after ingesting some sort of opioid survived after being given several doses of naloxone.
A puppy that collapsed after ingesting some sort of opioid survived after being given several doses of naloxone.
You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! That’s right , you can score a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell.
You get a taco! And you get a taco! And you get a taco! That’s right , you can score a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell.
CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...
CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
Authorities say a 10-year-old Ohio boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when troopers boxed him in.
Authorities say a 10-year-old Ohio boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when troopers boxed him in.