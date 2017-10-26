Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication.

You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston:   

  • Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE
  • Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road 
  • Walgreens, 655 Washington St W
  • Dollar General, 1555 Washington St East
  • Drug Emporium, 1603 Kanawha Blvd West
  • University of Charleston, Robert C. Byrd School of Pharmacy, 2300 MacCorkle Ave 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Two-thirds of US baby food tested positive for arsenic, dangerous toxins

    Two-thirds of US baby food tested positive for arsenic, dangerous toxins

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:33:26 GMT
    KRON - Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study. The majority of the most popular baby foods on the market tested positive for the toxins. Five-hundred baby food products were tested. The study by the Clean Label Project also found that a whopping 80 percent of baby formulas contained arsenic. Experts warn that arsenic can affect a child’s motor skills, cognition, and heart as they’...
    KRON - Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study. The majority of the most popular baby foods on the market tested positive for the toxins. Five-hundred baby food products were tested. The study by the Clean Label Project also found that a whopping 80 percent of baby formulas contained arsenic. Experts warn that arsenic can affect a child’s motor skills, cognition, and heart as they’...

  • Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication

    Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:18:53 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston:    Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road  Wal...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston:    Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road  Wal...

  • Proposal to divide California into three states advances

    Proposal to divide California into three states advances

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:25:37 GMT
    SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...
    SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:29:54 GMT

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

  • Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-10-26 18:37:54 GMT

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

  • Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:07 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.