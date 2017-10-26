More News More>>

Two-thirds of US baby food tested positive for arsenic, dangerous toxins KRON - Two-thirds of baby food in the United States has tested positive for arsenic and other dangerous toxins, according to a new study. The majority of the most popular baby foods on the market tested positive for the toxins. Five-hundred baby food products were tested. The study by the Clean Label Project also found that a whopping 80 percent of baby formulas contained arsenic. Experts warn that arsenic can affect a child's motor skills, cognition, and heart as they'...

Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston: Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road Wal...

Proposal to divide California into three states advances SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...

Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive. The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is "teaching kids racism" because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor. Within hours of Ahmed's tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cere...

Freeze and Frost Warnings Across Region Wednesday Night, More Cold Air On Weekend StormTracker 13 CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...

Officer takes child to McDonald's on birthday after no one picked them up from school GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA) – A Wisconsin police officer went beyond the call of duty to give a child's birthday a happy ending. The Green Bay Police Department said Officer Darryl Robinson was called to a local elementary school on Monday when a child hadn't been picked up from school. The child's parent is incarcerated and the school couldn't get a hold of anyone else in his family to come get him. When the officer learned it was the child's bi...

Woman accused of beating, starving foster child Hope Graciano FARMINGTON, NM (KRQE) – A New Mexico foster mom has been arrested in an especially horrendous case of child abuse. Hope Graciano is accused of beating an 11-year-old foster child with a bed frame because he didn't get a math question right. The boy was left with a skull fracture, and two black eyes so swollen he couldn't even see out of them. Police discovered the abuse after Graciano took the boy to the hospital. They say while there, he mouthed to an officer...