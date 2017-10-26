A Grateful Marine Woody Williams Learns Names of Those Who Saved - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Grateful Marine Woody Williams Learns Names of Those Who Saved His Life

Posted: Updated:
News Anchor Pat Simon/Photojournalist Jimmy Hunt News Anchor Pat Simon/Photojournalist Jimmy Hunt

For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know.

"And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native.

It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Japanese front lines. The deeply fortified pill boxes were impenetrable.

Corporal Woody Williams would be their only hope. .

"They were depending on it," said Williams' biographer Bryan RIgg. "He was the last flamethrower standing. After two days of battle, his company commander says we need you. So he says I am not going to let down my brother Marines."

The survival rate of flamethrower operators was a ghastly 14 percent. "To ask of woody to do what we needed him to do was basically a death sentence. but we couldn't do nothing," said Rigg.

William's courageous decision would change the course of American history.

"He went in there for four and a half hours - he operated six flamethrowers which are about 100 pounds of gear," described Rigg. "He broke that line of defense. and 1000 guys (the size of a battalion) got moving toward securing the first airfield and strategic purpose of taking the island."

Of the four marines who protected Williams from enemy fire that day, two of them were struck down and killed.

"Those two Marines paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting his life," said Patrick O'Leary - UPS Veteran Affairs Manager. O'Leary had known Williams for eight years as UPS provides free delivery service of granite to Williams' labor of love - memorials across the country honoring Gold Star families of the fallen.

O'Leary heard that Williams never knew the names of those two Marines who saved his life, so he and others sifted through a number of official documents and witness statements. He then set up a special ceremony in San Diego in honor of Gold Star families with a special announcement that would follow.

It was then that Williams would finally learn the two names he has waited over 7 decades to hear.

Corporal Warren Bornholz and PFC Charles Fischer - those two brave Americans who would who gave their lives on that 23rd day of February - were revealed to a very grateful fellow Marine.

I can't say anything to them but I hope spirit-wise so now I can pick up that that my thoughts are with them," a solemn but comforted Williams said. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • A Grateful Marine Woody Williams Learns Names of Those Who Saved His Life

    A Grateful Marine Woody Williams Learns Names of Those Who Saved His Life

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:35:04 GMT
    News Anchor Pat Simon/Photojournalist Jimmy HuntNews Anchor Pat Simon/Photojournalist Jimmy Hunt
    For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...
    For most of his life, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams has shown gratitude to two people he didn't even know. "And I have said many, many, many times, I wore this medal on behalf of them," said the Iwo Jima survivor and West Virginia native. It was February 23rd, 1945 - the same day the iconic, patriotic image of Marines raising the American flag at Iwo Jima was captured, American forces were getting slaughtered after failing to clear through fierce Ja...

  • Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication

    Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:18:53 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston:    Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road  Wal...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston:    Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road  Wal...

  • Proposal to divide California into three states advances

    Proposal to divide California into three states advances

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:25:37 GMT
    SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...
    SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Newborn girl found in apartment dumpster

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:29:54 GMT

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

    A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

  • Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

    Thursday, October 26 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-10-26 18:37:54 GMT

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

    Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

  • Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:07 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.