Inmate Escapes From Regional Jail in Kanawha County, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 43 year old Todd Boyes. Boyes is wanted for attempted murder and fleeing in connection to a police chase in the Charleston area that resulted in a police officer being injured earlier in 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY: One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

He is described as 5'6" and weighs about 220 pounds. Boyes has a clean shaven face and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pull over shirt, and tan pants. Boyes is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were alerted to his escape around 1 a.m. Friday, but we're learning he was last seen at the jail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Boyes is from the Caldwell, Ohio region.

If you seen him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

