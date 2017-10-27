Mother of Escaped Inmate Arrested for Helping him Escape

LAREDO, TX (WOWK) -

UPDATE: 10/30/17 @ 7:30 p.m.

The mother of Todd Boyes, the convict who escaped from South Central Regional Jail has been arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Robin Helton is being charged with escape and faces up to 5 years in prison.

Helton is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Boyes contacted Robin from Wal-Mart in Southridge Wednesday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. that morning, the defendant picked up Boyes at a nearby McDonalds.

After getting in the car, Boyes informed his mother that he had escaped South Central Regional Jail and needed her assistance in fleeing from West Virginia.

During a telephone call with State Police and the US Marshall Service, Helton admitted she agreed to assist Boyes. She then admitted to giving Boyes two thousand dollars ($2,000) and driving him to Beaumont, Texas.

While speaking to troopers, she admitted "I'd do it again because he's my son."

UPDATE: 10/29/17 @ 10:45 a.m.

Todd Boyes was captured trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico.

According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, United States Border Patrol agents told West Virginia State Police that South Central Regional Jail escapee Todd Boyes was captured around 4 AM after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico at Laredo, Texas.

After a medical evaluation, Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail, according to the information provided to WV State Police.

UPDATE: 10/28/17

According to Lawrence Messina with the W.Va. Dept. of Military Affairs & Public Safety, four facility officers at the South Central Regional Jail have been suspended without pay pending the completion of the investigation.

UPDATE: 10/28/17

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.

The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety say that the ongoing investigation indicates Todd Wayne Boyes, 44 obtained khaki pants and a dark green or grey zip-up jacket which he wore to escape by posing as a civilian or trusty.

It is believed he exited the facility under this guise at around 5:50 AM on Wednesday, October 25th 2017.

Three formal, end-of-shift head counts failed to alert jail staff to Boyes’ disappearance, as did two informal, overnight counts. The ongoing investigation is focused on whether the procedure for these counts was followed properly.

WVDMAPS say that the procedure involves the lockdown of inmates and the matching of inmates to booking and Offender Information System records, among other measures.

The formal head count conducted at 7 PM on Thursday, October 26th. 2017 revealed that Boyes was missing. During the resulting investigation, a review of the facility's security video yielded footage of Boyes leaving the facility the previous morning.

Given Boyes’ criminal record, he is to be considered armed and dangerous. There is no indication that Boyes obtained any sort of weapon from the facility during his escape. If sighted, he is not to be approached but instead law enforcement is to be contacted.

Information regarding the escape remain preliminary, and the exact circumstances of the escape remain under investigation.

Officials at both the Regional Jail Authority and the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety consider the incident to be a grave and unacceptable breach of their core duty to protect their fellow West Virginians. They say that they intend to address the episode and the results of the ongoing investigation with the utmost seriousness.

ORIGINAL:10/27/17

An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 44-year-old Todd Boyes. Boyes is wanted for attempted murder and fleeing in connection to a police chase in the Charleston area that resulted in a police officer being injured earlier in 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY: One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

He is described as 5'6" and weighs about 220 pounds. Boyes has a clean-shaven face and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pull over shirt, and tan pants. Boyes is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were alerted to his escape around 1 a.m. Friday, but we're learning he was last seen at the jail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Boyes is from the Caldwell, Ohio region.

If you have seen him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

