Substitute teacher facing sex charges against student in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - According to a press release, Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini's office received a call on October 23, from a local principal that had concerns that a substitute teacher was having inappropriate interactions with a female juvenile student.

A detective responded to the school and spoke with the juvenile and her parents along with the principal which prompted an investigation. During this investigation the detective took over the juvenile’s cell phone and social media accounts.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that during this investigation the suspect had sent naked pictures of himself to the juveniles phone and solicited her to send him inappropriate photo’s. The suspect arranged for the juvenile to meet him on Thursday October 26, at a public location so he could take her back to his residence to have sexual relations with her.

On Thursday October 26, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Ohio drug Task Force were able to do surveillance on the suspect and his vehicle that resulted in a traffic stop being made on the suspect at 1:52 pm on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The suspect was detained without incident.

67-year-old Gregory Smith of Greenwood Drive in Lucasville, has been charged with 1 count of attempted sexual battery a felony of the 3rd degree, 1 count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile a felony of the 5th degree and 1 count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor a felony of the 4th degree. Smith is currently being held on a $ 17,500.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday October 27, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with any information concerning this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091