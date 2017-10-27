Toyota Plant employee arrested for making terroristic threats

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) - The Nitro Police Department is in the process of obtaining warrants for the individual involved in this incident for Terroristic Threats for the statements the suspect made at the Nitro Wal-Mart.

The suspect, Michael John Kroll, is in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and is being arraigned on terroristic threats charge.

According to a press release, around 5:00 Friday morning, the Nitro Wal-Mart contacted the Nitro Police Department advising that an individual with a handgun had tried to buy ammunition, making threats against the Buffalo Toyota Plant. Nitro PD was able to identify the individual and relayed that information to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to the Toyota Plant and were able to locate the suspect, who is a Toyota employee, inside the plant. The suspect was detained and currently, a joint investigation by the Nitro Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department is in progress.

We're told the situation at the Toyota Facility has been mitigated.

Toyota Motors North America issues the following statement:

On Friday, October 27, 2017, local law enforcement agencies arrived at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department detained a Toyota team member on the plant’s property. The safety and security of our team members is our top priority, and we are working closely with local law enforcement. We appreciate the swift action of local authorities. We are not able to comment further as the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation

Kroll was arraigned on Terroristic Threat charges at the Putnam County Courthouse where his bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

His preliminary trial has been set for November 6th, 2017.

Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.