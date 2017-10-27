Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio 13-month-old in custody - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man sought in rape-murder of Ohio 13-month-old in custody

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut (KAW'-nee-awt), Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

