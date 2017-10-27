Around 50 Vehicles Get Flat Tires on WV Turnpike - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Around 50 Vehicles Get Flat Tires on WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Around 50 vehicles got flat tires on the West Virginia Turnpike this morning after a truck spilled tiny pieces of metal across the roadway.

According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, they began receiving calls around 9 AM on Friday, October 27th, 2017 near the Sharon, WV area. They described the small pieces of metal as similar to nails.

They say no lanes are closed at this time, and they know what truck spilled the metal but are not releasing that information at this time.

They are working on helping the vehicles with flat tires and cleaning up the roadway.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

