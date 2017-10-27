Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County

Posted: Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Silverton that broke out just after noon.

According to dispatchers, the fire occurred at a garage in the Huff Run Road area of Silverton.

The garage fire is reported to be fully-involved.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Silverton, Ripley, and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County

    Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-10-27 16:37:01 GMT
    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Silverton that broke out just after noon. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred at a garage in the Huff Run Road area of Silverton. The garage fire is reported to be fully-involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. Silverton, Ripley, and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.
    JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Silverton that broke out just after noon. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred at a garage in the Huff Run Road area of Silverton. The garage fire is reported to be fully-involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. Silverton, Ripley, and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.

  • Inmate Escapes From Regional Jail in Kanawha County, WV

    Inmate Escapes From Regional Jail in Kanawha County, WV

    Friday, October 27 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-10-27 07:58:25 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.

  • Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank

    Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank

    Thursday, October 26 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-10-26 21:32:23 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the New Boston Police DepartmentPhoto courtesy of the New Boston Police Department

    SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...

    SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.