Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Silverton that broke out just after noon. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred at a garage in the Huff Run Road area of Silverton. The garage fire is reported to be fully-involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. Silverton, Ripley, and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Belleville Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Belleville, W.Va., was temporarily closed Tuesday evening after a crane accident dropped the boom of the crane across the middle wall of the lock chambers and the auxiliary chamber. According to a release, there were no injuries in the incident, and no materials were spilled into the water. The crane, which was conducting maintenance on the main chamber, had a mechanical failure and the boom of the crane...

West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.

Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Charleston Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 1300 block of Stuart Street at just after 6 p.m. According to dispatchers, the victim was shot in the arm. Dispatchers do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening. It is not clear what caused the shooting at this time. Charleston Police is investigating the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.