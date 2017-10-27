WVU Mascot Arrested for DUI, Will Not Participate in Saturday's Game

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Troy Clemons has been arrested for DUI.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, WV was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood-alcohol content was 0.126. West Virginia's legal limit is .08.

The Greenbrier County native was formally charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

West Virginia University says that they aware of the arrest of Clemons. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council investigates, WVU says that Clemons will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game.

Trevor Kiess, the alternate Mountaineer, will be handled those duties. Kiess is a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins, WV.

Clemons was released on a personal recognizance bond.

In addition to any legal outcomes, WVU says that Clemons will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.