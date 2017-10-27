WVU Mountaineer Mascot Arrested for DUI - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU Mountaineer Mascot Arrested for DUI

Posted: Updated:

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot Troy Clemons has been arrested for DUI. 

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Clemons, 22, of Morgantown, WV was speeding on Stewartstown Road, and when he was pulled over, the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath,.

Clemons failed multiple field sobriety tests, deputies said, and his blood alcohol content was 0.126. West Virginia's legal limit is .08. 

The Greenbrier County native was formally charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. 

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.