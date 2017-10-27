Man gets locked inside gas station beer cooler, stays and drinks beer overnight

Police have cited a man who decided to start drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
Authorities say a man who was hiding from police and fled arrest had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.
A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a golf cart while drunk and crashed it into a fence.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
West Virginia environmental officials have ordered the Maryland company that owns an industrial warehouse in Parkersburg to detail materials that have burned there since Saturday and spell out plans for disposing of them properly.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
WVU says that Clemons will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game.
Around 50 vehicles got flat tires on the West Virginia Turnpike this morning after a truck spilled tiny pieces of metal across the roadway.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
