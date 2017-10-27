Ashland Police Bust Drug Operation near Elementary School

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - The Ashland Police Department, in a joint effort with Kentucky State Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, investigated a home for reported drug trafficking earlier today.

Investigators searched a home near the 2900 block of Dale Street and yielded several findings, including drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Police say the drug operation was in close vicinity to nearby Oakwood Elementary School.

School staff were informed prior to the investigation.

Police arrested the suspect without incident or injury.

