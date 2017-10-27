Sex offender convicted of raping Ohio girl waiting on school bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sex offender convicted of raping Ohio girl waiting on school bus

Posted: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A registered sex offender has been convicted of kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old Ohio girl who had been waiting for a school bus.

Jurors in Dayton convicted 39-year-old Randy Stanaford on all counts Friday.

Stanaford was arrested just days after the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in September 2016. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Stanaford had a knife when he grabbed the girl at the bus stop and raped her in a nearby yard.

State records show Stanaford spent five years in prison for attempted kidnapping and public indecency. His sex offender registration lists him as living homeless in Dayton.

Defense attorney Ben Swift says he was disappointed with the verdict and that Stanaford plans to appeal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:15:29 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.