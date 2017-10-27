5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.

While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.

Deputies arrived on scene and the male suspect, identified as Charles David Thomas, got up and fled.

Deputies began to chase Charles Thomas and was able to apprehend him.

Thomas was charged with breaking and entering. He also had 5 other outstanding felony warrants served on him from Marion County. These warrants were for 2 counts of breaking and entering, grand larceny, attempted breaking and entering, and conspiracy.

While the complainant was holding Charles Thomas at gunpoint, Thomas mentioned that he had friends in the woods.

A search by other responding deputies was conducted and four other individuals were located.

All four were detained to determine their involvement in the breaking and entering. All four were subsequently arrested based on the following cases:

During the early morning hours of October 26, 2017, a black colored Jeep had been reported stolen in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. Deputies learned that Jessie F. Hall, 30 years old from Clendenin, at one time had possession of this stolen vehicle.

It was determined that Jessie Hall set the Jeep on fire in the Big Fork area of Frame road.

Hall was charged with 3rd Degree arson.

Also, a business was broken into in the Kanawha State Forest area.

While speaking with these individuals, property reported as stolen from this business was found in the pockets of Brittany S. Greene, 23, from Loudendale, Krystal M. Smith, 22, from Charleston, and Dameon J. Forney, 40, from the Coopers Creek area of Kanawha County.

These three individuals were charged with transfer and receiving stolen property.

This investigation is continuing and further charges may follow. Anyone with information on the this incident can call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit anonymous information through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.