LuLaRoe Hit With Lawsuit, Women Say It's A Pyramid Scheme CORONA, CA (AP) — A California clothing company has been hit with lawsuits claiming it recruited women to sell its goods from home and left thousands of them with unreturnable merchandise. The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a federal class-action suit filed Monday seeks at least $1 billion in damages from LuLaRoe, which had $2 billion in sales this year. The suit says the Corona firm encouraged women who wanted to sell its leggings, skirts and other clothing to take...

Schedule for holiday classics on CBS BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just under a month, CBS will start showing a number of holiday classics. The schedule includes movies like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Here is the schedule: Friday, November 24, 2017 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN: 8:00-8:30pm FROSTY RETURNS: 8:30-9:00pm Saturday, November 25, 2017 ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE: 8:00-8:30pm ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE: 8:30-9:00pm THE STORY OF SA...

Drug Take Back Day to Allow Public to Turn in Unused or Expired Prescription Medication CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration will be participating in the National Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This is a chance for the public to turn in unused or expired prescription medication. You can turn in items beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding at 2:00 PM at the following locations in Charleston: Piggly Wiggly, 5003 MacCorkle Ave SE Rite Aid, 1015 Bridge Road Wal...

Proposal to divide California into three states advances SACRAMENTO, CA (KSEE) - A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are now set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot. The plan is being funded by tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into six sections. That plan failed, but Draper is trying again, saying that the political and economic diversity of California has made the state ...

Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive. The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is "teaching kids racism" because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor. Within hours of Ahmed's tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cere...

Freeze and Frost Warnings Across Region Wednesday Night, More Cold Air On Weekend StormTracker 13 CHARLESTON The growing season will likely come to an abrupt halt in many counties Wednesday night after temperatures are forecast to dip down to the freezing mark or lower by Thursday morning. The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists are calling for sharply colder conditions along with the chance for some fog or even freezing fog by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. People who are concerned about their plants should cover them up overnight. Cloth covers are better than pla...

Officer takes child to McDonald's on birthday after no one picked them up from school GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA) – A Wisconsin police officer went beyond the call of duty to give a child's birthday a happy ending. The Green Bay Police Department said Officer Darryl Robinson was called to a local elementary school on Monday when a child hadn't been picked up from school. The child's parent is incarcerated and the school couldn't get a hold of anyone else in his family to come get him. When the officer learned it was the child's bi...