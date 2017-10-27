Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County

Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl has changed his story, saying she choked while drinking milk at 3 a.m. and that he took her body outside after he believed she had died.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
This is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
WVU says that Clemons will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game.
Around 50 vehicles got flat tires on the West Virginia Turnpike this morning after a truck spilled tiny pieces of metal across the roadway.
A newborn girl was found in a dumpster Wednesday morning and now police are trying to piece together what happened.
