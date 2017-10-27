Inmate Escapes Facility from Athens County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Athens County.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped.

He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the community based correctional facility.

Flemings is described as 5' 9" tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.



If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Flemings, they are urged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff's Office immediately at 740-446-1221.