Inmate Escapes Facility in Gallia County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inmate Escapes Facility in Gallia County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Gallia County Sheriff's Department Gallia County Sheriff's Department

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County.

According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped.

He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio. 

Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the community based correctional facility.

Flemings is described as 5' 9" tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Flemings, they are urged to contact the Gallia County Sheriff's Office immediately at 740-446-1221.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Inmate Escapes Facility in Gallia County

    Inmate Escapes Facility in Gallia County

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:49:24 GMT
    Gallia County Sheriff's DepartmentGallia County Sheriff's Department

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped. He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio facility from Gallia County.  Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the...

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped. He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio facility from Gallia County.  Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the...

  • Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County

    Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:52:05 GMT
    Photo Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff's OfficePhoto Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a missing teenager from Cross Lanes. According to a release, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m., Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to meet with a parent of Isabella “Izzy” Judd, (16 years old of Cross Lanes, WV).  Her mother said she had run away approximately 3 days earlier.  Isabella Judd had ran away several times in the past, however she had only stayed ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a missing teenager from Cross Lanes. According to a release, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m., Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to meet with a parent of Isabella “Izzy” Judd, (16 years old of Cross Lanes, WV).  Her mother said she had run away approximately 3 days earlier.  Isabella Judd had ran away several times in the past, however she had only stayed ...

  • Police Continue to Search for Kanawha County Escaped Inmate

    Police Continue to Search for Kanawha County Escaped Inmate

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:48:52 GMT

    Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail. 

    Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

  • Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Parkersburg Warehouse Fire "90 Percent" Extinguished

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:15:29 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

    West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.

  • Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Destination Adventure Slideshow

    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    Here are some photos from Clay Abney's many adventures.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Continue to Search for Kanawha County Escaped Inmate

    Police Continue to Search for Kanawha County Escaped Inmate

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-10-27 20:48:52 GMT

    Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail. 

    Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail. 

  • Toyota Plant employee arrested for making terroristic threats

    Toyota Plant employee arrested for making terroristic threats

    Friday, October 27 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-10-27 17:45:51 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.

  • 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County

    Friday, October 27 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 21:07:25 GMT

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area.  While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point.  Deput...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.