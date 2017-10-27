Inmate Escapes Facility in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped. He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio facility from Gallia County. Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped. He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio facility from Gallia County. Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the...
Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.
Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...
SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
A 1-year-old girl’s sudden death resulted from accidental exposure to the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
A man is dead after being hit by a garbage truck in Lincoln County this morning.
Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.
Multiple crews responding to a working fire in Kanawha County. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday Night. Jefferson, Lakewood, and West Side Fire Departments are on scene.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.
Police are continuing to search for the convicted felon who has escaped from the South Central Regional Jail.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
This is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges.
This is an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
Authorities have charged a couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
The say they regularly have people asking why they don’t place deer crossing signs where it is safer for deer to cross the road.
WVU says that Clemons will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game.
WVU says that Clemons will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday's football game.