Alderson Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Incident

1:20 p.m. Oct. 28,2017 UPDATE:

State Troopers from the Hinton Detachment are investigating a case of attempted murder in the of Alderson.  They were called to a home on Eagle Branch Road at around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Investigators found Frederick Tolliver had fired shots and an ATV that was carrying five people.  The driver of the ATV was apparently using the driveway to turn around.  Troopers said there was an altercation that happened earlier in the evening that may be related to the shooting.

Three people in the ATV were injured by the gunfire.  Alderson Police officer Mac Brackenrich was shot in the neck.  He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center.  Tyler Smith was shot in the foot and taken to Greenbrier Valley Hospital.  Shannon Earhart received minor injuries from bullet fragments.  The other two people in the ATV, Billy Lightner and Travis Copenhaver, were not injured.

Frederick Tolliver is facing five counts of attempted murder and three counts of malicious wounding.  The case is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

10:15 a.m. Oct. 28, 2017 UPDATE:

An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened overnight in Alderson.  State Troopers confirm that Frederick Dean Tolliver, 66,  was arrested in connection with the incident.  He is facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding.  Tolliver is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Three people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded after a shooting Friday night.   Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in Alderson, Summers County. 

Officials with the Town of Alderson tell 59 News an off-duty Alderson Police Officer, Mac Brackenrich, was shot and wounded during the incident.  Two other people were also injured, but their names have not been released. 

Officer Brackenrich was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time. 

The shooting is being investigated by Senior Trooper Booth with the Summers County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

