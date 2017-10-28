Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: OCTOBER 28, 2017 @ 8:00 p.m.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, 19 yr old Brandy Pauley of St Albans was killed in a single vehicle crash near Oliver St. in the Saint Albans area today.

2 others in vehicle in critical condition.

UPDATE: OCTOBER 28, 2017 @ 5:30 p.m.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, one female has died as a result of her injuries.

Deputies also tell us that she was 19 years old and the two male passengers were juveniles.

No names have been released at this time.

The Sheriff's Department is also asking if there are any eyewitness's to the accident if they could contact Corporal Morgan at 304-357-0169

UPDATE: OCTOBER 28, 2017 @ 3:45 p.m.

3 people have been transported with what are described as "serious" injuries.

The vehicle they were driving lost control an crashed into a building.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash.

West Side Fire Department, St. Albans PD, and Kanawha County Sheriffs Office all responded to the scene.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: OCTOBER 28, 2017 @ 2:45 p.m.

Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans.

Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped.

The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St.

There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time.

We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

