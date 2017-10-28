Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Respond To A Vehicle Rollover In Kanawha County Crews Respond To A Vehicle Rollover In Kanawha County A single vehicle rollover has occurred on I-79 north bound near mile marker 20. Clendenin Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's, as well as medics as responded to the scene. One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. I-79 North is still blocked as crews clean up the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Escaped Inmate From Gallia County Has Been Captured Escaped Inmate From Gallia County Has Been Captured Gallia County Sheriff's Department GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - An inmate has escaped from a facility in Gallia County. According to a release from the Gallia County Sheriff, Jess Flemmings, 27, of Bulaville Pike near Gallipolis has escaped. He escaped the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville, Ohio facility from Gallia County. Flemings was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, a grey hat, black pants and red shoes when he left a worksite he was assigned to by the...

Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County Photo Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a missing teenager from Cross Lanes. According to a release, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m., Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to meet with a parent of Isabella "Izzy" Judd, (16 years old of Cross Lanes, WV). Her mother said she had run away approximately 3 days earlier. Isabella Judd had ran away several times in the past, however she had only stayed ...

Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County Crews respond to garage fire in Jackson County JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Silverton that broke out just after noon. According to dispatchers, the fire occurred at a garage in the Huff Run Road area of Silverton. The garage fire is reported to be fully-involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. Silverton, Ripley, and Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding.

Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank Woman Rescued by Police After Falling 30 Feet Onto Riverbank Photo courtesy of the New Boston Police Department SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A woman was rescued after falling 30 feet down an incline onto a riverbank in Scioto County. According to a release from the New Boston Police Department, on Thursday at around 1 p.m. a call was received about a woman yelling for help that was coming from over the river bank off of West Avenue in New Boston. A man who was in that area and walking on the access road said he thought he was hearing a woman calling for help several times. New Boston...