2 Members Of SEAL Team 6 "Being Looked At" In Death Of Green Beret WASHINGTON -- Two members of SEAL Team 6 are "being looked at" in the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali, CBS News confirms. In June, Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a 34-year-old veteran, was found dead in his embassy housing in Bamako, The New York Times reports. His superiors immediately suspected foul play. An autopsy ruled Melgar's death a homicide. The two SEALS under suspicion were involved in an altercation with him, CBS News national security correspondent...

Remembering Wyoming County Legend Lewis D'Antoni MULLENS, W.Va. (WVNS) -- Legendary Mullens basketball coach, Lewis D'Antoni, passed away on October 28, 2017. D'Antoni is the father of three including NBA Houston Rockets Head Coach, Mike D'Antoni, and Marshall University Men's Head Basketball Coach, Dan D'Antoni. His daughter, Kathy D'Antoni, said he had a natural talent for helping people realize their own potential. "He did things in a very quiet, humbling, non-invasive way that m...

Puerto Rico Says It's Scrapping $300M Whitefish Contract SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The head of Puerto Rico's power company said Sunday the agency will cancel its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the tiny Montana company's role in restoring the island's power system following Hurricane Maria. The announcement by Ricardo Ramos came hours after Gov. Ricardo Rossello urged the utility to scrap the deal for Whitefish's help in rebuilding the electrical system. &ldq...

Contractor To Be In WV Monday For Nicholas School Negotiations CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state education board says a dispute resolution company out of Massachusetts will come to West Virginia on Monday to find a solution to the dispute over Nicholas County's plan to consolidate schools into a single campus following flood damage. State Superintendent Steven Paine tells the Beckley Register-Herald that the company will interview those involved and return in December with recommendations. State Board of Education President Thomas Campbell say...

Authorities Seize Enough Fentanyl For "1 Million Overdoses" MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island announced on Saturday the seizure of 750 grams of fentanyl from a home in Mastic Beach, CBS New York reports. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the extremely potent batch of the deadly chemical was shipped from China.Authorities seized enough for one million doses on the street, according to Sini. "That's potentially enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of individuals," h...

DeVos May Only Partly Forgive Some Student Loans WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit colleges, according to department officials, abandoning the Obama administration's policy of erasing that debt. Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans canceled. But President Donald Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is working ...

UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

West Virginia Cross Country State Finals Results Here are the results from the 2017 WVSSAC Cross Country State Finals. 2017 WVSSAC AA-A Cross Country State Championship - 10/28/2017 Cabell Midland High School Last Completed Event Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC ======================================================================= ...

Police: 1 Dead After Man Gives Toddler Gun To Chase Victim WARRENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home. Aiken County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville. Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is ...