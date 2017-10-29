Charleston Police On Scene Of A Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Police On Scene Of A Shooting

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on the west side.

A female has been shot in the leg and has been transported to CAMC General Division.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Breece Street.

The suspect is still at large.

We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

