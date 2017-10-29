Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Authorities Seize Enough Fentanyl For "1 Million Overdoses" Authorities Seize Enough Fentanyl For "1 Million Overdoses" MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island announced on Saturday the seizure of 750 grams of fentanyl from a home in Mastic Beach, CBS New York reports. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the extremely potent batch of the deadly chemical was shipped from China.Authorities seized enough for one million doses on the street, according to Sini. "That's potentially enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of individuals," h... MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Authorities on Long Island announced on Saturday the seizure of 750 grams of fentanyl from a home in Mastic Beach, CBS New York reports. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said the extremely potent batch of the deadly chemical was shipped from China.Authorities seized enough for one million doses on the street, according to Sini. "That's potentially enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of individuals," h...

Charleston Police On Scene Of A Shooting Charleston Police On Scene Of A Shooting Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on the west side. A female has been shot in the leg and has been transported to CAMC General Division. The incident happened in the 700 block of Breece Street. The suspect is still at large. We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on the west side. A female has been shot in the leg and has been transported to CAMC General Division. The incident happened in the 700 block of Breece Street. The suspect is still at large. We have a crew on scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall UPDATE: Yet Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017. The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun. RELATED STORY: More stores closing at the Charleston Town Center PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless S...

5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County 5 Arrested Following Several Crimes in Kanawha County ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput... ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...

Drug Company Founder John Kapoor Arrested For Alleged Opioid Scheme Drug Company Founder John Kapoor Arrested For Alleged Opioid Scheme Federal agents arrested the founder of a major drug company in an early-morning raid Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to get doctors to illegally prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who don't need it. John Kapoor, 74, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona. Kapoor is the billionaire founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy, bribery and fraud. John Kapoor, founder and former... Federal agents arrested the founder of a major drug company in an early-morning raid Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to get doctors to illegally prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who don't need it. John Kapoor, 74, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona. Kapoor is the billionaire founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy, bribery and fraud. John Kapoor, founder and former...

Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released Identity Of Woman Killed In St. Albans Crash Released Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Crews are responding to a car into a building in St. Albans. Dispatchers with 911 tell us that 3 people are entrapped. The accident happened on MacCorkle Avenue and Oliver St. There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Missing South Central Regional Jail Inmate Captured on Mexico Border Missing South Central Regional Jail Inmate Captured on Mexico Border U.S. Border Patrol agents have told West Virginia State Police that South Central Regional Jail escapee Todd Boyes was captured around 4 a.m. EDT Sunday after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico at Laredo, Texas. U.S. Border Patrol agents have told West Virginia State Police that South Central Regional Jail escapee Todd Boyes was captured around 4 a.m. EDT Sunday after trying to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico at Laredo, Texas.

2 Members Of SEAL Team 6 "Being Looked At" In Death Of Green Beret 2 Members Of SEAL Team 6 "Being Looked At" In Death Of Green Beret Military equipment handed out to police departments around the country. WASHINGTON -- Two members of SEAL Team 6 are "being looked at" in the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali, CBS News confirms. In June, Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a 34-year-old veteran, was found dead in his embassy housing in Bamako, The New York Times reports. His superiors immediately suspected foul play. An autopsy ruled Melgar's death a homicide. The two SEALS under suspicion were involved in an altercation with him, CBS News national security correspondent... WASHINGTON -- Two members of SEAL Team 6 are "being looked at" in the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali, CBS News confirms. In June, Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a 34-year-old veteran, was found dead in his embassy housing in Bamako, The New York Times reports. His superiors immediately suspected foul play. An autopsy ruled Melgar's death a homicide. The two SEALS under suspicion were involved in an altercation with him, CBS News national security correspondent...