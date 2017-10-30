Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 5th

(KLBK/KAMC) - Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. in the Mountain State!

Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or turn them back when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Fire crews also recommends you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It's also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radios as well.

Daylight Saving Time will return on Sunday, March 11, 2018.