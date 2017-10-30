Warning: Phone Scam in Kanawha County has Caller Portrayed as Deputy for Fines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls involving a phone call scam where the caller pretends to be a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff and they demand payment of fines.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, they threaten those they call with arrest if they don't obtain gift cards or prepaid credit cards for various amounts.

Deputies will never demand payment over the phone. Law enforcement Deputies will never accept payment of fines, by phone or otherwise. Any fines from actual criminal charges will be paid in Magistrate Court and any warrants issued in Kanawha County must be addressed in person.

If there is a warrant for someone's arrest a Deputy may call to advise the wanted person to go to Magistrate Court to be arraigned for the offense or meet them to be arrested.

But no fines are ever discussed in these calls and no transactions are handled by calls.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a Deputy you may call our 24-hour number, 304-357-0169, to confirm the identity of the Deputy, be transferred to speak with him/her, and verify the information given.

If you have information about the identity of those behind these scams, please call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us .