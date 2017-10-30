Fire Tears Through Huntington Home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Huntington Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington.

According to 13 News Reporter Will Vance, a man was asleep in the home at the time of the fire, but fire crews were able to get him out of the home without injury.

The house received significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire has been put out.

Huntington Fire, Cabell County EMS, and Huntington Police responded to the scene.