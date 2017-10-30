Officers Warn Parents About "Marijuana Candy" this Halloween

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents to keep an eye out for some edible forms of marijuana that child could accidently receive during Halloween.

There have been multiple recent reports of candy and other edible forms of marijuana in New Jersey and nearby states.

These edible forms of marijuana pose a great risk to users, especially children.

Marijuana candy contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main active ingredient that causes a high. The THC levels in marijuana candy can be as high as 90 percent compared to 10-20 percent found in marijuana vegetation.

Marijuana candy products can come in many forms, including but not limited to, cookies, brownies, lollipops, gummies, chocolates, and other hard candies. Symptoms of ingested marijuana candy include dizziness, shallow breathing, red eyes and dilated pupils, dry mouth, increased appetite, and slow reaction time. Other effects include distorted sense of time, random thinking, paranoia, anxiety, depression, and short-term forgetfulness.

· In May 2017, a ten-year-old boy from Ramapo, New York was sent to the emergency room after ingesting a marijuana-infused sour gummy candy. The boy experienced symptoms of nervousness and nausea.

Here are some recommendation by the State Police for parents when checking Halloween Candy

· Adults should check for unusual candy packaging, such as homemade, plastic bag packages.

· Adults should also check for an odor that is similar to the smell of a marijuana plant.

· Read the packaging of name brand candy, as it is sometimes difficult to distinguish the difference based on appearance alone.

· Wear vinyl or non-latex gloves when checking the candy.

· Immediately contact your local police department if you believe that your child has received marijuana candy.

· Immediately seek medical assistance if you believe that you or your child has ingested marijuana candy.

(Information from PA State Police Bulletin- and Trooper Anthony Petroski III | Community Services Officer )