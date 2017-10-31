Abandoned house catches fire in Kanawha County

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Ohio, an inmate has left a work detail in the county. According to the department, the incident took place on A.W. Long Road near Wellston. The man has been identified by deputies as 19-year-old Matthew Cremeans. Cremeans is described as a white male wearing black and white stripped pants and an orange shirt. He is 5'8" tall and weights about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and b...

Crews are on scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The call came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. The fire is in the 3300 block of Piedmont Rd. Malden Volunteer Fire Department is on scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Dispatchers had no word on any injuries or road closures at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Huntington Monday evening. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. According to 13 News Reporter Will Vance, a man was asleep in the home at the time of the fire, but fire crews were able to get him out of the home without injury. The house received significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire has been put out. Huntington Fire, Cabell County EMS, and H...