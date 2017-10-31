Police search for suspects using stolen credit cards in Scioto County

According to the New Boston Police Department, a warning has been issued for all area businesses in Scioto County to be on the lookout and be aware of a Hispanic couple using stolen credit cards in several businesses in New Boston.

Over the last several days the male and female have hit Goodys Clothing Store and Hibbets Sporting Goods. The couple appear to be in their late 20's to early 30's. The male was wearing all black, pants and shirt and hat.

Anyone who may know the suspects or have possible information on the couple can call the NBPD Dispatch Center at 740-456-4109.

