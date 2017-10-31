Police search for suspects using stolen credit cards in Scioto County

Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.
Authorities say $400,000 worth of meth has been seized and three people arrested after a two-month investigation in Kentucky.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently fa...
A former Ohio air base employee has been indicted on federal charges alleging he had an unregistered firearm silencer and a stolen missile warning system that is used on aircraft.
Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Authorities say a woman killed in the woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.
Three new restaurants are set to open up on Charleston's East End, with construction beginning in just a few months.
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the implementation of drug screening for applicants of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. The screening requirement is part of a three-year pilot program that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2016, but required approval by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families. To be eligible for TANF, app...
Yes, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people 40 and older about eating too much black licorice.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently fa...
